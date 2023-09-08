Why Pakistan can’t stamp out terrorism?

He struggles for the change or liberation of this system. In this struggle, he also has to face state oppression and terrorism. Currently, Kashmiris are fighting a similar war in our area. Until a few years ago, Afghans have also been struggling with the forces imposed on their land for a long time.

How many libertarians and freedom fighters fought an armed or peaceful war against the British in pre-independence India? Be it Palestine or any other region, how many sons and daughters of mothers have bled for it.

It is cruel that today’s colonial powers, which are the new face of colonial governments, declare all of them as terrorists. However, terrorists do not want to change the system. He is bent on destroying his target at all costs, overcome only by self-interest or vindictiveness. He has absolutely no regard for the deaths of civilians who are the targets of his wrath and continues to bleed them.

It has become normal in the land of Pakistan. The colonial powers have used subversive groups as their tools to force this nuclear power country to its knees through their bloody support. As soon as the grand economic development projects with China started 10 years ago in the form of CPEC, the colonial powers and their growing terrorist organizations came under fire. Their nefarious intentions and heinous actions are not hidden from anyone. The people of Pakistan are aware of these tactics, but they wonder when the rulers will wake up from the sleep of negligence.

Can the desire to keep assets outside the beloved country, and to develop financial interests associated with the colonial powers, lead to treason against the nation? This question is being asked by every martyr who was a victim of terrorism, his family members are asking and also the public.

Can apparently showing sympathy, reaching the accident site, advertising this ‘activity’ on TV be called a war on terror?

Where is the National Action Plan? Where is Necta? Where are the steps taken to eradicate the scourge of terrorism? What happened to the decisions of August 14, 2016? In this important meeting, a grand program for the final elimination of terrorism was laid out, but when it came to implementation, sometimes non-availability of funds and sometimes lack of good people was the excuse. How long will this terrible joke with the country and the nation continue?

There is no doubt that terrorism is a global problem and the border with Afghanistan is long and insecure. Monitoring this is not an easy task, especially when Afghanistan is not willing to cooperate. But we face more internal challenges than external ones. The situation has become very serious with us, but the civil institutions of counter-terrorism are inactive. Granted, this is a huge challenge, but why is the response so weak?

Can’t we as a nation fight this scourge? Can’t we be united on this issue while avoiding blaming each other in TV discussions? Can’t the nation be given a lively narrative against terrorism in this era of hyperactivity of the media?

It is an undeniable fact that since the tragedy of Peshawar till today, the political and military leadership could not come up with a comprehensive plan of action, by following which the dear country can be saved from cruel killers.

What is the interest in exposing the hidden faces of providing financial support and other facilities to them? Isn’t it time to reveal the secret of where these terrorists get modern weapons and training from? Can’t the supply line of their financial resources be cut off yet? How long will we be protected? Has the water not gone over the head yet? Has this state with human resources, nuclear bombs and missiles become so paralyzed that it cannot protect the lives and property of its citizens?

The fact is that we are not a weak or helpless state. All the terrorists, seditionists and rioting organizations together cannot make a dent in the security of Pakistan. The real problem is the preferences of the rulers. It is necessary that all the institutions of the state intend to dispose of these elements, their financial helpers and facilitators should be brought to the role of criminals without discrimination and no concessions should be made in this regard.

Terrorism and modern state cannot go together. Just as the growth of cancer in a healthy body is a punishment, in the same way there is no room for organizations with negative activities in the society. However, as stated at the outset, a terrorist can be eliminated by the use of force, broader measures are required to eradicate terrorism.

The most important step among them is to ensure people-friendly democratic governance. Economic and social justice and equal opportunities must be provided for all citizens. Rule of law must be ensured. Absence of these factors and increasing economic inequality in the society fuel terrorism. Terrorists exploit these weaknesses.

The corruption in society starts at home when parents encourage and support children to do bribery jobs instead of Halal sustenance. Terrorism originates and spreads where moral values ​​are violated and economic justice is missing.

The current situation is a sobering moment for all of us. We all have to do our part to end this scourge. This is our collective life or death issue. It should not be limited to meetings or statements.

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com