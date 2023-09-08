English
HRW: Taliban are committing crime against humanity of gender persecution against women

SHAFAQNA- “Taliban authorities in Afghanistan are committing the crime against humanity of gender persecution against women and girls,” Human Rights Watch (HRW) said in a report.

According to report, since taking over the country in August 2021, “the Taliban have imposed laws and policies intended to deny women and girls throughout the country their fundamental rights because of their gender.”

“The Taliban’s cruel and methodical denial of the basic rights of women and girls to remove them from public life has received global attention,” said Elizabeth Evenson, International Justice Director at Human Rights Watch. “Coordinated support by concerned governments is needed to bring the Taliban leaders responsible to justice.”

