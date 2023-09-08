France: Top court upholds abaya ban in schools

The Council of State said it had rejected an appeal by a Muslim rights group against the government ban announced last month on abaya, a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim students in schools. The Court said the ban was not discriminatory towards Muslims.

“This ban does not seriously violate and is not manifestly illegal to the right to respect for private life, the freedom of religion, the right to education … or the principle of non-discrimination,” the Court said in a statement.