English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 3Other News

France: Top court upholds abaya ban in schools

0
France’s topt Court
SHAFAQNA-France’s topt Court ruled that the government ban on Muslim dress, abaya, is legal.
The Council of State said it had rejected an appeal by a Muslim rights group against the government ban announced last month on abaya, a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim students in schools. The Court said the ban was not discriminatory towards Muslims.

“This ban does not seriously violate and is not manifestly illegal to the right to respect for private life, the freedom of religion, the right to education … or the principle of non-discrimination,” the Court said in a statement.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France: High school goes on strike over ‘Islamophobic’ Abaya ban

asadian

Abaya ban debate masks major issues in French education system

asadian

France: Schoolgirl sent home for wearing kimono

asadian

France: Abaya ban is latest example of state Islamophobia

asadian

France: Nearly 300 Muslim female students come to schools in Abaya despite ban

asadian

France: Muslim girls criticise Abaya ban as discriminatory

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.