UNESCO warns schools about negative effects of using AI

SHAFAQNA-Governments have been urged to get a grip on AI in schools to help protect students and teachers, UNESCO said.

And one recommendation in new guidance launched today is the introduction of an age limit of 13 on the use of generative AI in education.

“Generative AI can be a tremendous opportunity for human development, but it can also cause harm and prejudice,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO, the UN’s education and cultural arm which produced the new guidance.

Source: forbes

www.shafaqna.com

