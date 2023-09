SHAFAQNA-Clashes between Palestinian factions have resumed in Lebanon’s largest refugee camp, wounding at least 20 people.

Reporting from outside the Ein el-Hilweh camp on Friday, Al Jazeera’s Zeina Khodr said dozens of families had escaped the fighting overnight between members of the Fatah movement and hardline groups and were now sleeping in the courtyard of a mosque.

