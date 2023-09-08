40000 Palestinians perform Friday prayer at Aqsa Mosque on 8 September 2023

SHAFAQNA-40000 Palestinians performed Friday prayer in the Aqsa Mosque in Occupied Jerusalem.

The Islamic Endowments Department reported that more than 40,000 Palestinian citizens performed Friday prayer at the holy site amid strict Israeli security measures.

During the Friday sermon, preacher of Aqsa Sheikh Muhammad Salim called for intensifying Palestinian presence at the holy shrine.

The Aqsa preacher also warned that all Muslims must bear their responsibilities towards Jerusalem and the Aqsa Mosque.

Meanwhile, a heavy presence of Israeli police was seen at the entrances, surroundings, and alleys of the Old City in Jerusalem.

The Israeli police forces set up dozens of roadblocks, conducted extensive searches and checks on Palestinians and their ID cards, and prevented dozens of them from reaching the holy Islamic site.

Source: palinfo

