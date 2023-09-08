English
International Shia News Agency
Russia: Sberbank launches money transfer service to Iran

SHAFAQNA- Russia’s largest lender, Sber,  launches a new service that allows its clients to transfer money to Iran.

The service is available to both individuals and businesses using their Sber accounts, according to the bank.

“The money transfer service to Iran is new to us and the demand for it has yet to be assessed. The service is primarily designed for tourists,” the announcement read.

According to Sber, ruble transfers will be sent to the Iranian Pasargad Bank with the standard commission for international transactions of 1%.

