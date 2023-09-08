English
International Shia News Agency
Amnesty: Saudi Arabia executed 100 people in 2023

Saudi mass executions
SHAFAQNA– Saudi Arabia executed 100 people in 2023 , according to the rights group Amnesty International.The number of executions is less than the 196 executions conducted in 2022. However, it is still nearly double the number of state-sanctioned killings conducted in 2021.

“In clear contrast to Saudi Arabia’s repeated promises to limit its use of the death penalty, the Saudi authorities have already executed 100 people this year, revealing their chilling disregard for the right to life,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty International’s Middle East and North Africa director, said in a statement on Friday.

“The authorities’ relentless killing spree raises serious fears for the lives of young men on death row who were under 18 at the time of the crimes.”

The Amnesty director noted that in the month of August, the number of executions carried out by the Saudi government was averaging four executions per week.

Source:Middle East Eye

