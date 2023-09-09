English
India hosts G-20 summit in New Delhi

SHAFAQNA-The leaders of the world’s wealthiest countries have gathered in New Delhi, for the 18th G20 summit.

Indian prime minister and G20 host Narendra Modi has said the body has reached consensus on its leaders’ declaration and announced its adoption.
The African Union has formally taken its seat as a member of G20 at Modi’s invitation.
Over two days, G20 leaders are expected to coordinate policy on food security, vulnerable countries’ debt problems and climate action.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not coming, nor is Chinese President Xi Jinping or Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

