Morocco earthquake kills more than 1000 people

SHAFAQNA- A powerful earthquake struck Morocco late on Friday night, killing more than 1000 and injuring 672 people .

Moroccan media reported it was the most powerful earthquake to hit the country to date. The United States Geological Survey (USGS) put the quake’s magnitude at 6.8 and said it was at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5km (11.5 miles).

Morocco’s geophysical centre, meanwhile, said the quake struck with a magnitude of 7.2.

The earthquake was felt all over the country including in the provinces of al-Haouz, Ouarzazate, Marrakesh, Azilal, Chichaoua and Taroudant.

Moroccans posted videos showing buildings reduced to rubble and dust, and parts of the famous red walls that surround the old city in Marrakech, a UNESCO World Heritage site, damaged.

Men, women and children stayed out in the streets, fearing aftershocks. The head of a town near the earthquake’s epicentre told Moroccan news site 2M that several homes in nearby towns had partly or totally collapsed, and electricity and roads were cut off in some places.

The Ministry of the Interior wrote that most damage occurred outside of cities and towns.

Source: euronews , Al Jazeera

