English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Middle EastOther News

Paris mayor strips Palestinian President of honour over Holocaust remarks

0
Paris mayor strips Palestinian President of honour

SHAFAQNA-Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has stripped Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas of the French capital’s highest honour after he made remarks about the Holocaust.

Abbas could no longer hold the Grand Vermeil medal after he “justified the extermination of the Jews of Europe” in World War II, her office told AFP.

“The comments you made are contrary to our universal values and the historical truth of the Shoah,” Hidalgo said in a letter to Abbas sent on Thursday. “You can therefore no longer hold this distinction.”

Source: france24

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Egypt, Jordan & Palestine leaders blast Israel over violence in occupied West Bank

asadian

Egyptian, Jordanian & Palestinian leaders to discuss regional issues

asadian

Palestinian Leaders’ Meeting in Türkiye

asadian

Egypt: Abbas & Sisi held discussions in El-Alamein

asadian

Palestinian President calls for unity to face ‘barbaric Israeli aggression’

asadian

Palestinian President arrives in Egypt for official visit

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.