Israel to end ban on exports from Gaza

SHAFAQNA-Israel will allow the export of commercial goods from the Gaza Strip through a main border crossing from Sunday after a days-long ban.

Palestinians said the ban hit thousands of families and could ruin livelihoods in the blockaded enclave.

“A short while ago, the Israeli side informed us of the decision by the Israeli government to resume exports from Gaza Strip through Kerem Shalom crossing starting Sunday, the same way it used to be before the closure,” said a statement by the Palestinian Authority’s committee that liaises on the movement of goods in and out of Gaza.

Source: reuters

