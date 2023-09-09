UN’s Chief: Global family ‘dysfunctional’ ahead of G-20 summit

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called the global family “dysfunctional” and said deep reforms are required, including to its Security Council, ahead of this weekend’s G-20 summit in India.

“Our world is in a difficult moment of transition. The future is multipolar, but our multilateral institutions reflect a bygone age,” he told reporters.

He said that the global financial architecture is “outdated, dysfunctional, and unfair,” urging nations to take bold steps to make those global institutions “truly universal” and representative of today’s realities and more responsive to the needs of developing economies.

“We have no time to lose,” he warned. “I have come to the G-20 with a simple but urgent appeal: We cannot go on like this. We must come together and act together for the common good.”

Source: aa

