75th anniversary of North Korea’s founding

SHAFAQNA- North Korea began its grand celebration of its 75th anniversary on Friday (08 Sep. 2023), a few hours before midnight with a large-scale “militia” parade, with the Red Guards of workers and peasants, spearheads, many rockets and armed students passing through Kim Il Sung Square.

According to NK News, North Korea’s Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Saturday morning that Kim Jong-un attended the event with his daughter Kim Ju Ae, but did not give any speech.



Kim Jong-un also met with senior Chinese officials as the country celebrates its Diamond Jubilee with its third large-scale parade in 2023.