UNHCR: More than 7 million refugee children away from education

SHAFAQNA- According to United Nations data, more than 7 million refugee children are out of school worldwide, the highest number of children of school age in the world. This represents more than half of the displaced population.

The UN’s High Commissioner for Refugees, Filippo Grandi, said:With the number of displaced persons increasing every year, the proportion of the world’s children who are without access to education has increased significantly.”

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, announced on Friday (08 Sep. 2023) that the total number of school-age refugees worldwide has increased by almost 50 percent from 10 million in 2021 to 14.8 million by the end of 2022. This is mainly due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Source: UN News

www.shafaqna.com

