SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Erdogan and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Zayed Al-Nahyan on Saturday (09 Sep. 2023) met in New Delhi.

The closed-door meeting came on the side-lines of the G-20 summit in the Indian capital. The leaders discussed bilateral relations and steps to be taken to develop existing areas of cooperation, according to Türkiye’s Communications Directorate. Regional and global issues were also on the agenda.

Source: aa

