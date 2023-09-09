UN’s report: Window to meet climate goals is closing ‘rapidly’

SHAFAQNA- UN’s report warns that window of opportunity to meet climate goals ‘closes fast’, calls for commitment to decisive action.



According to UN News, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), who published the report, called for “greater ambition and accelerated action”.



A report summarizing 17 key outcomes of the 2022 and 2023 technical consultations on the implementation status of the Paris Climate Agreement and its long-term goals, based on the best scientific information.



This agreement requires all countries to limit temperature increases to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, if possible.



“Although there are clear gaps, the technical results show existing and new opportunities and innovative solutions to overcome these gaps,” said the UNFCCC.

Source: UN News

