English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

UN’s report: Window to meet climate goals is closing ‘rapidly’

0

SHAFAQNA- UN’s report warns that window of opportunity to meet climate goals ‘closes fast’, calls for commitment to decisive action.

According to UN News, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), who published the report, called for “greater ambition and accelerated action”.

A report summarizing 17 key outcomes of the 2022 and 2023 technical consultations on the implementation status of the Paris Climate Agreement and its long-term goals, based on the best scientific information.

This agreement requires all countries to limit temperature increases to 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, if possible.
“Although there are clear gaps, the technical results show existing and new opportunities and innovative solutions to overcome these gaps,” said the UNFCCC.

Source: UN News

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

UN: Crises since 2019 pushed 122 million people into hunger

asadian

UN: Afghanistan’s economy close to collapse with 34 million in poverty

asadian

UN’s latest report on Afghanistan’s rights crisis is devastating

asadian

Barham Salih signs Iraq’s membership in Paris Climate Agreement

asadian

Yemeni children have died in their 100s reveals UN report

Yahya

Saudi blockade paralyzing Yemen, causing catastrophe: UN expert

Yahya

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.