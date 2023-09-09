English
Biden will not host Netanyahu at White House

SHAFAQNA- USA’s President Joe Biden will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this month but will not host him at the White House.

In March, Biden declared he would not be inviting Netanyahu “in the near term”, saying he was “very concerned” about the state of Israeli democracy amid the judicial overhaul plans pushed by the far-right coalition since it took office in December.

A senior Israeli official saying that Netanyahu would meet Biden on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York later this month.

As prime minister, Netanyahu has not met with the USA’s President since he took office about eight months ago.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

