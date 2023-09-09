France: Protest against abaya ban in schools

SHAFAQNA-A group of people staged a protest in the northern French city of Trappes against abaya ban in schools.

A group of people, along with some patients of schoolgirls, staged the protest under the banner “Don’t Touch My Abaya Community” in front of La Plaine de Neauphle High School, a day after France’s highest court ruled in favor of the government’s ban on abaya, a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim students.

Chanting slogans against the ban, protesters called for an end to discrimination against Muslims and Islamophobia in France.

During the demonstration, the group read out a statement calling the abaya ban “anti-Muslim.”

The ban violates freedoms, the statement said, stressing that the government, instead of banning abaya, should ban hate and anti-Muslim speech.

Source: aa

