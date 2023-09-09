English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsEuropeFeatured 3Other News

France: Protest against abaya ban in schools

0
Protest against abaya ban

SHAFAQNA-A group of people staged a protest in the northern French city of Trappes against abaya ban in schools.

A group of people, along with some patients of schoolgirls, staged the protest under the banner “Don’t Touch My Abaya Community” in front of La Plaine de Neauphle High School, a day after France’s highest court ruled in favor of the government’s ban on abaya, a loose-fitting, full-length robe worn by some Muslim students.

Chanting slogans against the ban, protesters called for an end to discrimination against Muslims and Islamophobia in France.

During the demonstration, the group read out a statement calling the abaya ban “anti-Muslim.”

The ban violates freedoms, the statement said, stressing that the government, instead of banning abaya, should ban hate and anti-Muslim speech.

Source:  aa

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

France: Top court upholds Abaya ban in schools

asadian

France: High school goes on strike over ‘Islamophobic’ Abaya ban

asadian

Abaya ban debate masks major issues in French education system

asadian

France: Schoolgirl sent home for wearing kimono

asadian

France: Abaya ban is latest example of state Islamophobia

asadian

France: Nearly 300 Muslim female students come to schools in Abaya despite ban

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.