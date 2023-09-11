UN’s Secretary-General urges to counter rising attacks on schools

SHAFAQNA- Faced with a staggering increase in attacks on schools and hospitals and the more than 7 million refugee children out of school, the United Nations Chief on Saturday (09 Sep. 2023) called for an effort to new effort to protect vulnerable students and teachers around the world.



According to UN News , on the International Day to Protect Education from Attack, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said it was important to protect “educational havens”.



“Education is not only a basic human right but also the path to a better future for everyone and a more peaceful and understanding world,” he emphasized.



He expressed a frightening truth: worldwide, 224 million children and young people need urgent school support due to crises such as armed conflict – including 72 million who are unable to attend school at all.

According to the Comprehensive Report on Children and Armed Conflict, released earlier this year, attacks on schools and hospitals increased by 112 percent between January and December 2022, with hotspots in Afghanistan, Ukraine, Burkina Faso, Israel, Palestine, Myanmar and Mali.



Source: UN News

www.shafaqna.com