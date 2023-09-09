UN: Over 1.9 million people displaced in Myanmar

SHAFAQNA- UN’s Number 32 Myanmar Humanitarian covers humanitarian developments up to 25 August and was produced by OCHA Myanmar in collaboration with the Inter-Cluster Coordination Group and United Nations Agencies doing. Response numbers are based on self-reporting from organizations to clusters. The next humanitarian update is scheduled to be released in September 2023.



According to Reliefweb, ongoing conflict and natural disasters have led to further displacement, civilian casualties and destruction of civilian property, further deteriorating Myanmar’s already fragile humanitarian situation.

More than 1.9 million people are currently internally displaced, living in precarious conditions and in need of critical support.



Heavy monsoon rains have caused flooding in Rakhine State and the southeast, affecting more than 80,000 people since early August.



Rakhine State’s cyclone preparedness transportation and distribution plan has been approved and some relief materials have been distributed. However, the overall humanitarian needs in cyclone-affected communities remain high and there remains a need for further assistance.



Restrictions on access to humanitarian assistance have intensified, particularly in the southeast and Kachin, further impeding the delivery of timely and efficient assistance to affected and displaced communities.





Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com