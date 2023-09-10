Al-Araby: 75% of Yemenis do not eat meat anymore

SHAFAQNA– Pain and suffering of Yemeni families together with too much price of goods continue with the omission of lengthy list of foods or decreasing its consumption by several families and is no longer limited to meat and chicken. It, now, contains vegetables, fruits, grain, rice, and various types of dairy products.

According to Shafaqna quoted from Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, Yemen struggles with food insecurity and the number of families who rely on international aid is increasing. The UN’s World Food Program has estimated that more than 55% of people suffer from inadequate food consumption.

In this regard, “Saber Alshavafi”, a Yemeni citizen living in Sana’a told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: economic austerity has been imposed on my family of 6 compulsorily. All family members that are able to work struggle to supply daily essentials such as bread, drug, costs of public services and renting.

In the meantime, “Jalal Feisal”, another Yemeni citizen emphasizes that his family focus is on preparing one group meal a day, i.e. lunch that does not exceed preparing “porridge” because of ease of preparation and suitable costs. This food is made with flour, boiled water and sugar and is eaten with yogurt while other meals depend on ability of other family members.

According to observers who were being interviewed with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, policy of economic austerity has spread in Yemen and includes more than 70% of families. Moreover, inadequate consumption of food materials has been increased among Yemeni families besides reduction of meals.

In an interview with Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, “Monir Alghavas”, an economic researcher in Yemen, said: the reason for this is lack of liquidity among the Yemenis and not paying of civil servants’ salaries. Artery of life for employees’ families were the markets and service sectors like electricity, water and communications.

However, price of food materials and consumer goods has maintained its rising trend. At present, price of flour (50 Kilograms) in Aden is between 25 to 33 thousand Rials and in some parts of Sana’a is more than 16 thousand Rials.

Price of each bag of rice (50 Kilograms) in Aden is more than 50 thousand Rials and in Sana’a, it reaches about 35 thousand Rials. Price of sugar in governmental areas of Yemen exceeds 38 thousand Rials and in areas controlled by Ansar Allah exceeds more than 22 thousand Rials.

Jamal Raveh, another economic researcher in Yemen told: it is estimated that more than 75 percent of Yemenis do not eat meat anymore that includes cities and rural areas where chicken breeding is no longer accomplished. In the past, many families used to keep rooster and hen at home while consumption of fish as the main dish was higher than red and white meat in cities and coastal areas which has been decreased too nowadays.

Because of the limited budget, the World Food Program is reducing the scope of its activities in Yemen that includes the program of strengthening resilience and livelihood strategies. Now, nearly 13.1 million people receive food aid across Yemen and this ration is equal to nearly 40 percent of components of the standard food basket. If new financial resources are not obtained, the World Food Program predicts that nearly 3 million people in areas controlled by Ansar Allah and nearly 1.4 million people in areas controlled by Aden will be affected from this issue.

Text of this news is in Al-Araby Al-Jadeed.

