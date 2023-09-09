Morocco earthquake: Minaret of mosque in famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square collapsed

SHAFAQNA-A deadly earthquake in Morocco has caused damage to buildings in the historic city of Marrakesh, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Minaret of mosque in famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square collapsed.

The extent of the damage from the quake on Friday night is not yet fully known, as the search for survivors in the Unesco world heritage site continued on Saturday.

Initial reports and social media posts indicate some buildings in the Old City had suffered heavy damage.

Parts of a minaret of a small mosque in the famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square, at the heart of Marrakech’s Old City, collapsed and caused injuries and damage to property nearby.

Online footage showed dust emanating from the minaret during the earthquake.

