Erdogan calls for unity against Islamophobia

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged the leaders of MIKT, to unite against the Islamophobia.

“The increase and spread of hostility towards Islam along with international terrorism is worrying. These negative developments have reminded us again that we need more solidarity, more understanding of each other and tolerance,” Erdogan said at a meeting with MIKTA leaders, a partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, and Australia.

“As injustices in the global system grow, the ability of international organizations to produce solutions to these problems is, unfortunately, decreasing,” Erdogan said, adding this situation further increases responsibility in resolving conflicts through peaceful means to build a more just world, and to ensure multilateralism.

“Instead of hate crimes, discrimination, Islamophobia and xenophobia, we need to make mutual respect and a culture of coexistence prevail.

He said: “In addition, it is essential that international organizations be made fair, democratic, transparent, accountable and effective, with more inclusive representation. Organizations such as MIKTA are also of great importance in this regard.

Erdogan met with the leaders of MIKTA on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in India’s capital New Delhi.

Source:Anadolu Agency