English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Erdogan calls for unity against Islamophobia

0

SHAFAQNA- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday urged the leaders of MIKT, to unite against the Islamophobia.

“The increase and spread of hostility towards Islam along with international terrorism is worrying. These negative developments have reminded us again that we need more solidarity, more understanding of each other and tolerance,” Erdogan said at a meeting with MIKTA leaders, a partnership between Mexico, Indonesia, South Korea, Türkiye, and Australia.

“As injustices in the global system grow, the ability of international organizations to produce solutions to these problems is, unfortunately, decreasing,” Erdogan said, adding this situation further increases responsibility in resolving conflicts through peaceful means to build a more just world, and to ensure multilateralism.

“Instead of hate crimes, discrimination, Islamophobia and xenophobia, we need to make mutual respect and a culture of coexistence prevail.

He said: “In addition, it is essential that international organizations be made fair, democratic, transparent, accountable and effective, with more inclusive representation. Organizations such as MIKTA are also of great importance in this regard.

Erdogan met with the leaders of MIKTA on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in India’s capital New Delhi.

Source:Anadolu Agency

Related posts

Turkish-Emirati leaders meet in New Delhi

asadian

Ankara: Turkish President Meets USA’s Muslim Council

asadian

France: Abaya ban is latest example of state Islamophobia

asadian

Turkish-Russian Presidents Meet in Sochi

asadian

Sochi: Turkish-Russian Presidents to Meet on 04 Sep. 2023

asadian

Largest USA body of lawyers adopts resolution against Islamophobia

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.