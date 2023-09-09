English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Morocco: Football players donate blood in aftermath of quake

0

SHAFAQNA- Moroccan football players on Saturday donated blood in the aftermath of Friday’s earthquake.

The Moroccan national team’s account on the X social media platform posted pictures of the Moroccan players donating blood.

Earlier, Amal Duraid, the director of the Regional Center for Blood Transfusion in Casablanca, launched an appeal for blood donations to help the people injured by the earthquake.

“I appeal to all citizens across Morocco to go to the nearest centers to donate blood, given that the death toll from the earthquake is on the rise,” Duraid told Anadolu.

Source:AA

Related posts

Morocco earthquake: Minaret of mosque in famous Jemaa el-Fnaa square collapsed

asadian

Morocco: Earthquake kills more than 1000 people

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.