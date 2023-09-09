Morocco: Football players donate blood in aftermath of quake

SHAFAQNA- Moroccan football players on Saturday donated blood in the aftermath of Friday’s earthquake.

The Moroccan national team’s account on the X social media platform posted pictures of the Moroccan players donating blood.

Earlier, Amal Duraid, the director of the Regional Center for Blood Transfusion in Casablanca, launched an appeal for blood donations to help the people injured by the earthquake.

“I appeal to all citizens across Morocco to go to the nearest centers to donate blood, given that the death toll from the earthquake is on the rise,” Duraid told Anadolu.

