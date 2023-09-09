UN:Opinion of Taliban about education of women contravenes international human rights

Speaking at the press conference, Sherif added that the UN offers various training programs in negotiations with the local commanders in Afghanistan. Sherif said that, given the challenges facing Afghanistan, women’s inclusion in society is crucial for the nation’s rebuilding.

“We are still delivering education in certain provinces of Afghanistan, these can be home based schools, and these can be locally negotiated agreements with local commanders,” Yasmine Sherif said.

The Executive Director of Education Cannot Wait (ECW), added that they need more funding to provide education services to 20 million children, including in Afghanistan, Pakistan, and a number of African countries.

Nearly 720 days have passed since schools have been closed for girls above sixth grade in Afghanistan, and until now there is no news of their reopening.

Source: Tolo News