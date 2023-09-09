[Video] Story of now: why we need to talk about the British Empire

SHAFAQNA- SICM Mahfil Ali presents another live program titled: “ Story of now: why we need to talk about the British Empire“ and why telling our stories matters! talked by Shelina Janmohamed on Friday 8 September 2023.

About the talk:

The British Empire was the biggest empire in history, ever. But instead of the culture wars which it dominates, we need conversations. And to have great conversations we need to know our own stories and how it fits into the bigger picture.

Award winning author Shelina Janmohamed talks about the importance of owning your own narrative, the power of storytelling and how we need to start writing our own future history, and helping our children to do so.

Drawing on her recently published book “Story of Now: Let’s Talk About The British Empire” she weaves a powerful case for starting conversation about who we are now, by drawing on the backdrop of the British Empire and how it has shaped us all.

There is no greater power than to know your own story and to be able to tell it, and there is no greater gift that we can give ourselves and our children than to know who we are.

Shelina will prompt children and adults alike to think differently about the world around us and how we can shape it. And for those who bring a copy of Story of Now, there will be a signing at the end.

www.shafaqna.com