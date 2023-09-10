Iraq: Number of people with disabilities exceeds 5 million

SHAFAQNA– Iraqi authorities estimate that the number of people with disabilities exceeds 5 million throughout the country, with the majority of them having become disabled due to military operations and violent and terrorist incidents that have occurred in Iraq over the past decades. While experts believe that a population census scheduled for next year may reveal even higher statistics.

According to the latest statistics from the “Raiyah” Disabled Society in Baghdad, the capital of Iraq, most disabled individuals suffer from physical mobility disabilities. “Muvaffak Al-Khafaji,” Head of the society, emphasizes that “government services do not adequately consider this segment, neither in terms of infrastructure nor in terms of job opportunities and social integration.”

On the other hand, one of the officials from the Ministry of Social Affairs in Iraq told Al Araby Al Jadeed that the percentage of individuals experiencing various degrees of physical mobility disabilities or sensory impairments such as hearing and vision disabilities exceeds 7% of the total population of the country, which consists of approximately 43 million people, that about 60% of them are men.

He stated: The wars of the past decades, alongside the high statistics of traffic accidents and organized crimes, have added fuel to the flame of this problem.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

www.shafaqna.com