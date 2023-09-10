Raisi stresses the need for further Iran-Iraq cooperation against separatist terrorist groups

SHAFAQNA- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi has said that any activity by separatist terrorist groups is considered a measure against regional security, and stressed the need for further cooperation in that regard.

Raisi made the comment on Saturday (09 Sep. 2023) as he and Iraqi Prime Minister Al-Sudani talked on the phone, discussing the security cooperation between the two countries for establishing lasting peace.

Al Sudani, on his part, said that Iraq considers Iran’s security as its own, adding that the Iraqi government and people are committed to fighting the elements which threaten the security of the region.

Raisi and Al-Sudani also discussed the recent Arbaeen mourning ceremonies during which millions of Muslims, including pilgrims from Iran, converged on Iraq’s holy city of Karbala home to the holy shrine of the third Shia Imam, Imam Hussain (AS).

The Iranian President expressed gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for their hospitality towards the Iranian pilgrims.

Source: IRNA

