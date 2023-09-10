G20 Summit avoids condemning Russia & call for peace in Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- G20 leaders reach agreement on day 1 of summit, calling for ‘just peace’ but not saying Russia is responsible.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Leaders’ Declaration had been adopted on the first day of the weekend G20 summit in New Delhi.

“On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration. I announce the adoption of this declaration,” Modi told the leaders, including USA’s President Joe Biden and heads of government and state from across the world.

Source: reuters

www.shafaqna.com