Morocco earthquake: At least 2000 dead & thousands injured

SHAFAQNA- Powerful earthquake in Morocco has killed at least 2000 people, a death toll that is expected to rise. The magnitude-6.8 quake is the biggest to hit the North African country in 120 years.

At least 2,012 people died in the quake, mostly in Marrakech and five provinces near the epicentre, Morocco’s interior ministry said. At least another 2,059 people were injured, 1,404 critically, officials said.

The full toll will almost certainly increase as rescuers have struggled to bypass boulder-strewn roads to the remote mountain villages that were hit hardest.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said more than 300,000 people had been affected by the powerful tremors throughout the country.

Source: theguardian

www.shafaqna.com

