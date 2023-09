SHAFAQNA- G20 host Narendra Modi’s nameplate at the summit reads “Bharat,” not India. “Bharat welcomes the delegates as the President of the G20,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi.

Both the words are used officially in the nation of 1.4 billion people, but a row erupted on the issue this week when dinner invites for the Group of 20 Summit referred Droupadi Murmu as “President of Bharat” instead of “President of India.”

Source: aa

