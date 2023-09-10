USA describes attacks on holy books as ‘abhorrent’

SHAFAQNA- The USA’s State Department on Friday (08 Sep. 2023) described the act of desecrating religious texts as “abhorrent” when asked about the desecration of the Quran outside the Turkish Center in New York.

“We are not tracking the details on this specific incident and cannot comment on the particulars,” a State Department’s Spokesperson said in response to Anadolu’s questions over email.

“While we find the act of desecrating any religious texts to be abhorrent, the United States supports freedom of expression as an essential element of any democracy and as enshrined in the First Amendment to the USA’s Constitution,” the Spokesperson said.