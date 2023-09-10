English
India: G20 Summit has an unprecedented Middle Eastern presence

Middle Eastern presence in G20 summit

SHAFAQNA- India set a precedent in G20 history by inviting the most Middle Eastern countries ever to take part as guests in the group’s key summit.

The Group of 20 largest economies, as a forum, has been important for the Middle East (West Asia) since its inception in 1999, especially as Saudi Arabia and Turkiye are among its members.

However, it was only in 2008, when the group began to organize its annual leaders’ summit, that non-member countries from the Middle East became involved.

This time around, under India’s presidency, non-member Arab countries have enjoyed greater representation than ever, with three of them joining ministerial, sherpa and working group meetings since the beginning of the year. They will also be part of the leaders’ summit on Saturday and Sunday (09-10 Sep. 2023).

