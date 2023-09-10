Clashes renew in Ain Al-Helweh camp in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-Clashes renewed on Saturday in the Palestinian refugee camp of Ain Al-Helweh.

The Palestinian Fatah movement clashed with members of unknown groups, using machine guns and rocket-propelled grenades.

Civil defense teams worked alongside the Lebanese army to put out fires caused by the fighting.

The clashes erupted on Saturday despite a ceasefire agreement on Friday evening that sought to put an end to fighting in the camp between the rival groups on Thursday and Friday.

The two days of fighting left nearly two dozen dead in the densely populated, walled-off camp.

Source: ahram

www.shafaqna.com