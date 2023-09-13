Iraq considering to add Arbaeen to Hajj and Umrah Organization

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Hajj and Umrah Organization has provided an explanation regarding the proposal for managing the Arbaeen’s pilgrimage file in the coming year by this organization.

Sharif Joulagh, Deputy of the Iraqi Hajj and Umrah Organization, stated that the proposal to include the Arbaeen’s pilgrimage mission under the management of this organization comes after its success in handling the Hajj delegation file and achieving the top rank globally in terms of the speed of dispatching and returning pilgrims.

This organization has a highly experienced staff in dispatching large crowds to the extent that the Karbala and Najaf routes for Arbaeen were entrusted to this organization, and the Hajj and Umrah Organization has been successful in managing this route, dispatching 936 buses and 150 vehicles to transport pilgrims.

Previously Iraqi Prime Minister had mentioned that the government is in the process of considering the proposal to add Arbaeen to the missions of the Hajj and Umrah Organization.

Source: Al Forat

