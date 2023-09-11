English
Iraq: Over 5,000 corpses discovered from ISIS-controlled areas in Nineveh

SHAFAQNA– Iraqi authorities have reported the retrieval of 5,244 corpses from the rubble of devastated areas in Nineveh province over the course of six years.

According to Shafaqna quoting from Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, despite six years passing since Iraq’s liberation from ISIS, the Nineveh province, especially the city of Mosul, still harbors hundreds of bodies under its rubble.

During the pause in debris removal operations in Nineveh province, Iraq’s Human Rights Watch had announced several months ago: “Between 700 to a thousand non-combatant bodies are still under the ruin, comprising only identifiable bodies, but if debris removal continues, this number will double.”

This organization, while referring to successive shortcomings by Iraq’s governments in the case of bodies under rubble in these areas, added: “So far, 1,495 unidentified bodies and 3,749 identified bodies have been gotten back from under the rubble since 2017.”

