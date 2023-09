SHAFAQNA- Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) said: “A wise saying is a lost article of the believer. Therefore, get wise sayings even though from people of hypocrisy.”

Source: Nahjul-Balaghah/saying 80



Selections from the sayings and preaching of Amir Al-Mu’minin ‘Ali Ibn Abi Talib

