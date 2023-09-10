English
ICRC: Two million children in Yemen are unable to enroll in education

SHAFAQNA-The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said that 20% of primary and secondary schools in Yemen are closed, and that the number of children unable to enroll in school this year exceeds two million.

The committee said in a statement issued on Saturday on the occasion of the International Day to Protect Education from Attacks, that one-fifth of schools in Yemen are closed due to the nine years of armed conflict that has ravaged the country.

The committee pointed out that the education sector in Yemen is suffering from a severe crisis, as statistics indicate that at least one in four educational facilities were destroyed, damaged or used for non-educational purposes during the years of protracted conflict.

Source: tellerreport

