SHAFAQNA- Ali ibn Abi Talib (AS) said: “The most humble knowledge is that which remains on the tongue and the most honorable one is that which manifests itself through (the action of) the limbs and the organs of the body.”

Source: Nahjul-Balaghah/saying 92



Selections from the sayings and preaching of Amir Al-Mu’minin ‘Ali Ibn Abi Talib

