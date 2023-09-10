English
US back corridor linking India & Europe through Middle East

corridor linking India & Europe through Middle East

SHAFAQNA-The United States and European Union have backed the establishment of a new landmark transport route linking India to the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

On the sidelines of the G20 summit in New Delhi today, a memorandum of understanding was agreed to establish ship and rail corridor stretching from India across the Arabian Sea to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), across Saudi Arabia, Jordan, and Israel, then to Europe.

The announcement comes after months of talks behind the scenes between all countries involved, including leaders such as US president Joe Biden, Indian prime minister Narendra Modi, and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Source: middleeastmonitor

www.shafaqna.com

