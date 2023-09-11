English
Turkish & Egyptian presidents hold talks on sidelines of G20 summit

Turkish & Egyptian presidents hold talks

SHAFAQNA-Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a private meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi during the G20 summit.

he closed-door meeting came on the sidelines of the final day of the G-20 summit in the capital New Delhi.

“The meeting addressed bilateral relations between Turkiye-Egypt, efforts to increase trade volume, new cooperation in the field of energy and regional and global issues,” Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said on X.

Pointing out that relations have entered a “new era” with the mutual appointments of ambassadors, Erdogan expressed his belief that bilateral relations will reach the level they deserve “as soon as possible.”

