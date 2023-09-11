$6bn of Iran’s unfrozen funds to be wired to Qatari banks

SHAFAQNA-As part of indirect talks between Iran and the United States mediated by Qatar, $6 billion of Iran’s unfrozen assets will be transferred to Qatari banks early next week, Reuters reported.

The transfer of funds will “trigger a carefully choreographed sequence that will see as many as five detained U.S. dual nationals leave Iran and a similar number of Iranian prisoners held in the U.S. fly home,” the news agency reported on Sunday, citing eight Iranian and other sources familiar with the negotiations.

As a gesture of goodwill, Tehran on August 10 moved four American citizens detained in Iran from prison to house arrest. They joined a fifth prisoner, who was already under house arrest.

Source: IRNA

