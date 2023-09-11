G20 and repercussions for Pakistan

On the first day of this meeting, not only the African Union joined as an official member of the G20, but Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman signed a memorandum of understanding for the Economic Corridor project linking India, the Middle East and Europe. Also announced the signing.

At the end of the first day of the summit, a joint declaration was issued that did not condemn Russia for the war in Ukraine, but called on all states to refrain from the use of force.

It is being said that the decisions made by this organization of economically powerful countries can affect global trade and Narendra Modi has positioned himself as an international politician and his country as an important country in the region. have been successful in introducing

One of the reasons for the failure of Pakistan’s economy is political instability.

Naghmana Hashmi, who is Pakistan’s ambassador to China, emphasized that first of all efforts should be made to bring political stability to the country.

Talking to Independent Urdu, Naghmana said that unless a country’s internal affairs, including the economy, are in order, no matter how much you try to improve the foreign policy, this level cannot be achieved.

He said, “Unfortunately, Pakistan has gone through very difficult situations in the last 40 years, in which political instability was seen and undivided attention was not given to the economy.” Apart from this, the country was also grappling with the issues of Afghanistan and the war against terrorism. If you compare Pakistan with India, our economy is not getting stable and political stability is not coming.

On the other hand, India has consistently had political stability which is more than Pakistan. Whatever governments came to India, the democratic continuity was not broken and India has benefited from this political stability, there was also bilateral agreement on economic issues in India.

Pakistan faced internal and regional pressure. One of the reasons for the failure of Pakistan’s economy is political instability. And in such a situation, long-term decisions cannot be taken because no government is strong enough to fight the mafia.

Economist Haroon Sharif links the deteriorating situation of any country with internal affairs and says, ‘We have not strengthened the house. We were using geopolitics to manage economic problems. Pakistan needs to fix its domestic affairs first.

Former Pakistani High Commissioner Abdul Basit, who is stationed in India on this issue, says that “Pakistan also has an important position in the region and Islamabad does not need to worry about the growing dominance of India.”

Speaking to Independent Urdu, he said that “Pakistan needs to fix its domestic affairs first and set a trajectory from which it can achieve many things.” Pakistan is also a big country, we have to protect our interests. We are important in terms of strategic location and Pakistan has an important role in the region.

“Pakistan has to chart a path through which we can achieve many things that may not seem realistic,” Abdul Basit added. Pakistan need not worry about India’s growing hegemony.

The former ambassador said that Western countries under the leadership of the United States are increasingly leaning towards India and their partnership has security implications for Pakistan as well.

It should be remembered that in the statement issued on Friday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that “since India is hosting the G20 Summit and presenting itself as an important player at the global level.”

“We did not allow parliament and institutions to function”

Journalist Ijaz Ahmed, who covers foreign affairs, while talking to Independent Urdu said that there were ups and downs in different periods and Pakistan did not pay attention to the economy.

He said that when the society is moving in the political direction, it is being trained. Our main problem was that we did not allow parliament and institutions to function. We also neglected the internal affairs of the country like education and science and technology. Instead of education, we focused on madrasahs, the results of which are in front of us. On the other hand, India focused on the same areas and that is the reason why today they are ahead of us.

He said, “India created a threat to Pakistan whenever it developed.” Pakistan should keep an eye on the effect of Indian design on Pakistan. While India is becoming a global power, Pakistan should focus on its development by working on issue-based policy.

