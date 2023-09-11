Expert: We will face “several new world powers and new blockings” in future

SHAFAQNA FUTURE- A university professor and an international affairs researcher says: In the future horizon, we will face several new world powers and new blockings. These blockings can be the beginning of new wars and disputes but finally the world is practically implementing the global village program.

Dr Mir Ghasem Momeni said: If we take a look at the situation of global grouping, we should consider an origin and today, this origin is before the war in Ukraine and after it. I think the war in Ukraine will be a basis for security, economic and political groupings in the world.

War in Ukraine is for global transformation

He added: The Ukraine crisis destroyed or changed all previous structures and from this aspect, I believe that the war in Ukraine is a war for global transformation. Marginal debates like Covid-19 have a role too and lead the world toward a new demarcation and security system. And different countries and areas attempt to enter such groupings in line with their national interests. Before the war in Ukraine, NATO, Russia and China tried to undertake global management but after the war in Ukraine, we see that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization is developing and a new grouping known as Shanghai attempts to enter the arena and plays a new role in its groupings.

On the other hand, we observe that the number of members in BRICS is increasing and a new structure is creating. These two treaties intend to weaken the USA’s sovereignty in the world. India, too, has a creeping development and seeks to undertake one part of the world leadership. India’s economy is developing and its population is one-sixth of the world population. This country has highly favorable communications with international organizations and enterprises. It is playing an excellent role.

The European Union will be divided into two or three separate unions over the next 10 years

He explained: On the other hand, we see Germany that was bounded after the Second World War. It had military contracts and weapons and was under the strong control of Americans but the war in Ukraine created a space for military development of Germany. Germans used this opportunity shrewdly. If this process continues, the European Union will be divided into two or three separate unions over the next 10 years where Germany will absolutely be a leader for one of these unions. Germans are highly looking for global role-playing.

Arabs are looking for a security and economic union where Saudi Arabia has a central role

Mr. Momeni stated: The next issue is role-playing of Arabs. Arabs are looking for a security and economic union where Saudi Arabia has a central role. Malik Abdullah’s plans are in this regard in order to establish an African-Arabian union and strengthen its security, military and economic hegemony in this region. In the American union, we have Brazil.

This country is growing and in 2015, it ranked fifth in the world economy. Given the role of Brazil in supplying the world food, it has good opportunities. Meat, grain, press cake, soya, sugar, etc. are produced and exported in this country abundantly. Role of Brazil is highly important and it is looking for more role-playing. In this situation, the energy lines which are constructed in various parts of the world will have a serious role in groupings.

Collapse of Russia and republics of Russia can be one of the great purposes of the West

He pointed out that the next issue is the issue of Russia’s attenuation which has been started with the war in Ukraine. He said: Europe and the USA try to attenuate an old enemy with which they have been fighting for 70 years with an insignificant cost under the pretext of the war in Ukraine so that Russia as a second-class country becomes dependent on the West and exits the military and security hegemony conditions.

This situation is an opportunity for the West to avenge Russia for the 70-year-old spite. Collapse of Russia and republics of Russia can be one of the great purposes of the West. Hence, they pursued the issue of NATO expansion in Eastern Europe and Russia’s blockade in the heart of NATO. Putin noticed these changes and tried to prevent them but he did not have the ability to confront Europe and the USA. Today, the single-product economy of Russia has become so fragile and weak.

Source: SHAFAQNA PERSIAN

