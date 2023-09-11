South Korea’s jobless claims rose 7.2% in August

SHAFAQNA- South Korea’s jobless claims rose last month amid ongoing concerns about an economic slowdown, Labor Department data showed on Monday.



According to the Ministry of Employment and Labor, the number of new applicants for job search benefits reached 87,000 in August, up 7.2 percent year on year. CN reported citing Xinhua.





The number has risen this year as fears of an economic slowdown grow due to a continued decline in exports and a fragile real estate market.



Benefit claimants have expanded their offerings to include manufacturing, construction and educational services.



Unemployment benefits are offered by the government to help unemployed people find work and make up the majority of unemployment benefits. Financing comes from the state labor insurance fund.



The number of beneficiaries in August amounted to 627 thousand, which is 4.1 percent more than a year earlier. The upward trend has continued for the seventh consecutive month since February.



Total job search payments this month rose 6.3 percent to 1.05 trillion won ($788.9 million).

Source: CN

