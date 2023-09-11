Afghanistan: Security forces seized weapons and ammunition in Wardak province

SHAFAQNA- Afghan security forces have seized weapons and ammunition in Wardak province in eastern Afghanistan, provincial police said in a statement on Monday.



According to CN, Three AKMs, a machine gun, three SKS and various ammunition were found in the Jalrez and Daymirdad areas, the report said, without giving details.



Previously, Afghan police announced that 21 Kalashnikov assault rifles, 83 pistols and ammunition were discovered and confiscated in Kabul last year

Source: CN

