Morocco: 2122 dead after magnitude-6.8 earthquake in Atlas Mountains

SHAFAQNA- After a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck the High Atlas range in Morocco on 8 September 2023, a total of 2,122 people were reported to have died; the vast majority in the governorates of Al-Haouz, the epicenter, and Taroudant. Another 2,421 people were said to be injured. Initial assessments indicate that WASH services, shelter, health care and food assistance are needed.



According to Reliefweb, Several aftershocks have been reported, families remain trapped under the rubble of homes, roads are blocked and difficult geographical conditions still make it difficult to carry out search and rescue interventions . Many people had to seek shelter outside because they feared there would be more seismic activity and would suffer worrying aftershocks.

Government agencies are leading the response effort, and the National Rescue and Response Mechanism has been activated and disaster response units have been deployed to increase blood bank stocks and ensure the supply of vital resources such as water, food, tents and blankets to affected areas. Moroccan Red Crescent (MRCS) teams continue to operate on site, providing first aid, psychosocial support and helping to transport the wounded to hospitals.



The United Nations continues to work closely with the authorities and offer its support in assessing, coordinating and responding to the situation.