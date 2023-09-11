English
Saudis Host 45th UNESCO World Heritage Committee

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia, the chairman of the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, is hosting the extended 45th session, which will take place from September 10-25 in Riyadh. This will be the first in-person meeting of the World Heritage Committee in four years.

According to SPA, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee is composed of representatives of 21 contracting states elected by the General Assembly and is responsible for the implementation of the World Heritage Convention, the use of the World Heritage Fund, decisions on properties inscribed on the World Heritage List, etc. and the conservation status of World Heritage sites.
The UNESCO World Heritage Committee started with the opening ceremony at the historic Al-Murabba Palace. Guests were treated to a stunning exhibition with the theme “Together for a Foresighted tomorrow”, which emphasizes the importance of preserving and celebrating culture and heritage as the world modernizes and transforms for a better future.

Source: SPA

www.shafaqna.com

IMF: Saudi Arabia fastest-growing G20 economy

