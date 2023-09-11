English
Poll finds most Californians oppose cash reparations for slavery

SHAFAQNA-California voters oppose the idea of the state offering cash payments to the descendants of enslaved African Americans, according to the results of a new poll.

According to a survey conducted by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley, 59 percent of respondents are against the proposal of making cash payments to descendants of enslaved African Americans currently residing in the state.

Furthermore, 44 percent of those voiced strong opposition to the idea. Republicans and conservatives overwhelmingly oppose the proposal, while 65 percent of independents are against it and 22 percent in favor. On the other hand, Democrats and liberals are divided on the issue, with 43 percent in favor and 41 percent against it.

